From a 'pumbafu' driver to abductions master: How Zachary Kariuki rose from Kibaki's driver to head dreaded squad

Zachary Kiago Kariuki retired in 2025 and was appointed two years ago to be in charge of a unit in the DCI. [Courtesy, Standard]

President Mwai Kibaki once called his driver "bure...pumbafu sana". The crowd in attendance went wild with laughter and when the event was broadcast, so did the nation. The moniker pumbafu became an everyday insult, albeit jokingly. What Kenyans did not know was that the object of the insult was one Zachary Kariuki. Kariuki was President Kibaki's driver and had parked the armoured vehicle on grass. Rain was about to fall and because of the weight of the vehicle, Kariuki thought it would be difficult to move it once the ground was soggy. For his wisdom, he became the laughing stock.