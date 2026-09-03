Naivasha woman fatally stabs husband following domestic row

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A domestic dispute in a Naivasha estate ended tragically after a 20-year-old woman stabbed her husband to death following a row over money.

The 23-year-old flower farm worker was pronounced dead on arrival at Naivasha sub-county hospital, where he had been rushed for treatment.

This came as the Naivasha GBV cluster group raised its concern over an increase in cases of domestic violence in informal settlements in the last year.

According to the Chair of the cluster group, John Kinuthia, the source of the recent row in Kamere estate was over a loan that the deceased had received from his workplace.

He said that the young couple had been involved in various fights, forcing neighbors to intervene before things went haywire, leading to the death.

“The woman allegedly stabbed the man thrice on the chest and stomach and watched him bleed before neighbors who heard screams intervened,” he said.

Kinuthia said that the man died on the way to hospital, adding that cases of domestic violence and suicide were on the rise in informal settlements around the lakeside town.

“We have seen a trend where cases of violence in the family have shot up and in most cases it's due to financial challenges and alcohol abuse,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, adding that the woman had been arrested and would be charged in court with murder.

“The wife was arrested moments after the incident in the house and will be charged with murder when the file is ready,” he said.

Meanwhile, a secondary school student died on the spot, and scores of others were injured following an accident involving a bus and a trailer along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

During the midnight incident near Delamere farm, six people were injured, three of them seriously, after the trailer that was headed to Naivasha from Nakuru hit the side of the bus.

According to the DCIO, the student who was on his way back to school in Maseno was struck on the head and died on the spot.

“The student was traveling back to school when the accident occurred, leading to his death, while the injured were rushed to Naivasha sub-county hospital,” he said.