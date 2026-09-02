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Court detains police constable Bett, two others for 30 days over Dr Mutiso murder

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 2, 2026
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Three suspects, including police constable Bett Kiplangat, will remain in custody for 30 days as detectives investigate the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A Nairobi court has allowed detention of three more suspects, including a police constable, Bett Kiplangat Collins, arrested in Uganda over Dr Victoria Mutiso’s murder, for 30 days.

Milimani Magistrate Teresia Nyangena ordered Constable Bett, Pius Muiru Mbugua and Samuel Karanja Gathoni alias Lawyer to remain in police custody until October 1, 2026, to allow detectives to complete investigations.

“I therefore allow the application as prayed and order the suspects be detained until October 1, 2026,” Magistrate Nyangena ruled.

The three suspects will be held separately at police stations in Nairobi, including at Ruaraka, Kileleshwa and Kilimani, as investigators pursue further leads into the killing of Dr Mutiso, who was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill.

In an affidavit filed in court, the DCI sought custodial orders for 30 days, saying the investigation into Dr Mutiso was complex and that detectives had not had sufficient time to interrogate the suspects since their arrest in Kampala.

The prosecution asked the court to deny the three bail, arguing their release could interfere with investigations and expose them to threats or retaliation because of the widespread public interest surrounding the case.

“All three respondents are flight risk and as we have earlier pointed out to the court, they were arrested outside the jurisdiction of the court in Uganda where they fled after the fatal shooting of the deceased on July 29, 2026,” the DCI told the court.

The court heard that Bett and Mbugua were arrested in Kampala, Uganda, while Gathoni was intercepted in Nairobi.

The DCI said a Kampala court had issued orders allowing their deportation to Kenya to face criminal proceedings.

The prosecution also said the matter involved other accomplices, some of whom were still at large and urged the court to grant the full 30-day detention period.

“The matter is complex and involves other accomplices, some of whom are on the run and others who have been produced in court,” the DCI submitted.

Officer Bett and Mbugua, who did not have a lawyer, did not object to the state application to continue holding them for 30 more days.

However, the defence lawyer for Gathoni opposed the application, arguing that he was arrested in Nairobi and was not linked to the two suspects arrested in Uganda.

“Your Honour, so far there is nothing that has been placed in court linking him with the two respondents on the matter,” his lawyer submitted.

Counsel further told the court that Gathoni was a permanent resident of Molo and was not a flight risk, asking that he be released on personal bond or favourable bond terms.

In response, DCI detective Murage told the court the defence was misleading it, insisting Gathoni had been arrested in Uganda and had led investigators to Bett and Mbugua.

“Your Honour, he was arrested; in fact, he is the one who led the investigators to where the first two respondents were in Uganda,” Murage said.

Murage further told the court that Gathoni had been a fugitive on the run in Uganda and that no evidence had been presented to prove his claim of being a university student.

In her ruling, Magistrate Nyangena said she had considered the application and submissions before the court, including the proceedings before the Ugandan court.

“I find submissions by defence are largely not true. The orders by Kampala Chief Magistrate allowed the deportation of the three suspects to Nairobi to face criminal charges,” she said.

The court subsequently granted the DCI’s application for 30 days.

The case will be mentioned on October 1, 2026, when investigators are expected to update the court on the progress of the probe.

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Related Topics

Dr Victoria Mutiso Murder Bett Kiplangat Collins Dr Victoria Mutiso Police Killings
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