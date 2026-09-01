Calls grow for criminalisation of enforced disappearances, victims protection

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Vincent Chahale, Country Director, IJM Kenya.

Human rights lobby group International Justice Mission (IJM) Kenya has welcomed calls for the criminalization of enforced disappearances and full implementation of the Victim Protection Act, 2014.

IJM says they support the launch of the Haki Kwa Wote Campaign, which is pushing for the aforementioned. It began on August 30 during the commemoration of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The campaign seeks to draw attention to cases of enforced disappearances and need for urgent legal, policy, and institutional reforms to protect victims and hold suspects accountable.

This comes at a time when the Missing Voices coalition documented 19 cases of enforced disappearances between January and August 2026. In 2024, they documented 55 cases.

Cases of enforced disappearances have been a matter of concern since the 2024 protests that saw enforced disappearances and unlawful arrests.

According to IJM, Kenya is yet to ratify the treaty or enact legislation specifically criminalizing enforced disappearances despite signing the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance in 2007.

"Our Constitution which is now 16 years old gives every person the right to liberty, security, and equal protection under the law,” said Vincent Chahale, Country Director, IJM Kenya.

“When individuals disappear and families are left without answers, the impact extends far beyond the victim. It leaves families trapped in uncertainty and undermines public confidence in the justice system.”

He called for the recognition of survivors who have shared their experiences and stepped forward to advocate for reforms and an end to the vice.

“Survivors have lived experiences and their voices are a powerful reminder that Kenya must strengthen both accountability and victim protection.”

The lobby decries that existing criminal offences do not capture the nature and gravity if the crime of enforced disappearance which creates barriers to effective investigation, prosecution, and accountability.

"Criminalizing enforced disappearance would provide investigators, prosecutors, and courts with a clear legal framework to address this crime and hold suspects accountable," said Chahale.

IJM said this move would send a strong message that no one should ever disappear without the protection of the law and a pathway for justice for their family.

They also support calls for the collection of signatures for a petition calling on the government implement the Victim Protection Act, 2014, the funding of the Victim Protection Board, and operationalize the Victim Protection Trust Fund.

"Justice is not achieved solely through prosecution and adjudication of cases. Victims and survivors must be protected, informed, supported, and empowered throughout their journey toward healing and accountability," said Chahale.

"We are happy the government has started compensating survivors of police crimes, but we need to do more beyond compensation. A truly victim-centered justice system ensures that survivors can access remedies, participate in proceedings, and rebuild their lives with dignity."