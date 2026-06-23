DPP approves murder charges in Utumishi girls inferno

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The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved murder charges against nine students suspected of being behind an inferno at the Utumishi Girls Academy that left 16 students dead.

From the incident 78 students were injured and have been treated and discharged.

In a statement Ingonga said that his office had reviewed the investigation file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and recommended that the nine suspects should face 16 murder charges.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has received and reviewed the preliminary inquiry file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations regarding the arson incident that occurred at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County,” read the statement.

Ingonga expressed concerns over the rise in arson cases and other criminal activities involving learners.

“The DPP notes with concern the recent increase in reported incidents of arson and other acts of criminal conduct in educational institutions across the country.”

He said that his office empathises with the 16 families that lost their children and the school community affected by the incident while cautioning students and members of public against involvement in criminal activities.

“The Office remains committed to ensuring that justice is served through a fair, impartial and evidence-based prosecution process,” the statement added.

“The ODPP further reaffirms its constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of law, protect the public interest, promote the administration of justice, and ensure accountability where criminal conduct is established through investigations.”

The suspects who have been held at the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home are due in court tomorrow.

The May 28 fire incident is one of the deadliest in recent times with Kenyans calling for a review of safety measures put in place in boarding schools.

After the incident, the board of the school was dissolved by Education CS Julius Ogamba who also announced that three teachers including the principal would face disciplinary action by the Teachers Service Commission.

The state held a joint requiem mass for the 15 students on June 12 at the Gilgil Stadium, one of the students had already been buries as per Muslim traditions.

The bodies of the dead students were in white caskets with each bearing framed portraits of the young girls, whose future had been cut short by the fire.

Calls for reforms in the Education sector, safety and justice for the families, dominated the mass with each speaker taking their time to call for an end to such incidents.