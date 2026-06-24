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Two years on, courts yet to answer crucial Finance Bill questions

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 24, 2026

Two years have passed since Members of Parliament attempted to push through the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, an effort that ignited widespread street protests by young Kenyans across the country.

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