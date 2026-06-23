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Sh900,000 bribe lands two KRA officials in trouble

By Juliet Omelo | Jun. 23, 2026
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The suspects were allegedly caught receiving Sh900,000, being part of the payment of the bribe.

Two Kenya Revenue Authority staffers have been arrested over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe in connection with a tax matter.

The two, Faith Gathoni Njoroge and Tyson Marango Owuor, both based at KRA's Upper Hill offices, were arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following a complaint that they had demanded Sh3 million from a taxpayer in exchange for influencing the resolution of a Capital Gains Tax assessment amounting to Sh4.5 million.

Acting on the complaint, EACC conducted an operation during which the suspects were allegedly caught receiving Sh900,000, being part of the payment of the bribe.

The money was recovered and the suspects arrested.

EACC, in a statement, said the two are currently being processed at the Integrity Centre pending the conclusion of investigations and appropriate action under the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

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Related Topics

KRA Rogue KRA Officials EACC Arrests EACC Bribe Trap
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