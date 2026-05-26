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Mother of Grade Seven pupil shot during fuel protests seeks justice

By Daniel Chege | May. 26, 2026
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Lydia Wambui with her son Joseph Njuguna at their home in Free Area, Nakuru County, May 24, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

A mother of a 13-year-old boy who was shot by police during nationwide protests over fuel prices in Free Area, Nakuru County, has spoken publicly for the first time, a week after her son narrowly survived the incident.

Lydia Wambui recalled the terrifying moment she thought she had lost her son, Joseph Njuguna, a Grade Seven pupil at Madaraka Primary School.

What began as a normal school day on May 18 turned tragic after protests erupted in the area.

Free Area was among the worst-hit estates, with youths barricading the Nakuru-Nairobi highway using stones and burning tyres.

“At around 10 am, we were told to collect our children from school. Since I was unwell, my neighbour picked up my son. They arrived home safely, and I asked them to remain within the compound,” she said.

However, clashes between anti-riot police and protesters soon spread to residential areas, with officers firing live bullets in an attempt to disperse residents.

At around noon, Wambui went to a nearby farm, leaving her children playing near the gate. “I heard gunshots, but by then it had become normal because the shooting had continued since morning. Suddenly, someone screamed and asked me to check on my son, who had fallen,” she recalled.

She rushed back and saw blood flowing from the right side of Joseph’s cheek. “When I looked closely, I could see metal lodged in his jaw. I screamed for help,” she said.

Neighbours rushed the injured boy to a nearby dispensary on a motorcycle before he was referred to Nakuru Level V Hospital. “He underwent surgery and the bullet was removed. He stayed in the hospital for three days before he was discharged,” she said.

Doctors later informed Wambui that her son had escaped serious internal injuries and was lucky to be alive.

She reported the matter at Mwariki Police Station, but said no action was taken. She later reported the case to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which confirmed it was aware of the incident.

Although Joseph is now able to speak and eat soft food, he has not returned to school. Doctors advised his mother to continue monitoring him closely as he recovers.

Wambui described herself as traumatised by the incident, saying her son continues to suffer emotional distress. “Sometimes he wakes up screaming or trembling in fear. Other times, he has nightmares and talks about the shooting,” she said.

She is now seeking justice, saying she has already spent at least Sh17,000 on treatment and expects more medical expenses during follow-up visits.

Neighbour Patricia Wairimu condemned the use of excessive force by police during demonstrations. “It is painful that a child living more than one kilometre away from the highway could still be caught up in the violence,” she said.

Human rights defender David Kuria said they had visited several victims admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He said one person died after being hit by a police vehicle in Nakuru, while two others were shot dead in Molo.

Another victim from Naivasha later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in Nakuru. “Many others were assaulted by police officers. We urge them to exercise restraint and stop using excessive force during protests,” he said.

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