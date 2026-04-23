Three suspects in Kericho mass grave case deny charges

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Homicide detectives exhume unidentified bodies buried under unclear circumstances at Kericho Public Cemetery. [File, Standard]

Three suspects linked to the illegal burial of 33 bodies at the NCCK Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho town have pleaded not guilty and were released on bond as more details continue to emerge surrounding the saga.

Jason Mwachora, a Chief Mortician at Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital, David Araka, a Public Health Officer in Nyamira County, and Richard Towett, a cemetery caretaker, appeared before Kericho Chief Magistrate Thomas Obutu and denied charges of burying bodies without a valid permit, contrary to Section 21 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act.

The court heard that on March 20, 2026, at the NCCK Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho East Sub-County, the trio allegedly coordinated the burial of 33 bodies without authorisation, despite a court order permitting the interment of only 13 bodies by the Nyamira County Government.

Chief Magistrate Obutu granted the accused a bond of Sh500,000 each with a surety of a similar amount and set June 8, 2026, for pre-trial directions.

“The accused persons are hereby released on a bond of Sh500,000 each with one surety of a similar amount,” ruled Obutu.

The case stems from a shocking discovery on March 20, 2026, when authorities uncovered 33 bodies and six human body parts stuffed in gunny bags and buried at the cemetery, triggering public outrage and concern over possible violations of public health laws.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said preliminary findings indicate that a payment of Sh130,000 was allegedly made to facilitate the burial of bodies beyond the number authorised by the court.

“Investigations have established that a sum of Sh130,000 exchanged hands to allow the burial of additional bodies,” a DCI statement said, adding that detectives are pursuing financial trails and possible accomplices.

The matter has also been raised in Parliament, where Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei termed the incident a gross violation of human dignity. “This is a disturbing and inhumane act that points to serious lapses in the management of unclaimed bodies. We must hold those responsible accountable,” Kemei told the House, calling for stricter oversight of mortuary operations and burial procedures.

DCI officials said investigations are ongoing and more arrests could follow.

The case continues to draw national attention as authorities work to unravel the circumstances under which the bodies were disposed of in violation of the law.