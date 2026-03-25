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Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 25, 2026

Gavel, scales of justice and law books. [iStockphoto]

George Musembi Muia, a former Kenya Revenue Authority’s senior manager, hoped to have a quiet life after retirement, and perhaps clinching a lucrative parastatal chair job.

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