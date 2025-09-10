Cricket Kenya council validates new T20 League

Cricket Kenya Supreme Council members met in Nairobi on Wednesday 10, to validate the forthcoming Cricket Kenya T20 League that is set for Nairobi from November 7, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A section of Cricket Kenya Supreme Council has backed the controversial T20 league planned for November deepening the rift rocking the federation.

Coming just days after the board through CEO Ronald Bukusi distanced itself from the tournament, terming it “non-existent”, a section of Supreme Council officials said they want the league to be staged in Nairobi from November 7, 2025 .

While giving the league a clean bill of health following a meeting held in Nairobi today, the Council said the Sh255 million five-year deal league, signed between CK and Dubai/India based sports promotional outfit AOS Sport, will be key to developing and expanding the sport in the country.

“We are really happy and highly welcome this league. We are glad that the government fully backs the tournament. We are also grateful for the sponsors who have come on board with such an amazing offer,” CK Taita Taveta County Representative Michael Riwa told Standard Sports.

“We, as the counties who are also the backbone of Kenyan cricket, fully supports this league which we believe is a great milestone for the growth and promotion of the sport.”

At the same time, Riwa and his team called out CK Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi over his recent remarks which they said aimed at misleading Kenyans on the forthcoming championship.

The statement, released by Bukusi on September 1, 2025 stated: “The public is expressly cautioned against associating or engaging in any way with individuals or entities promoting non- existent tournament.”

The Council disowned Bukusi’s statement saying that it’s a statement that is meant to disown the lucrative CKT20 League and termed it as ‘unsanctioned.’

“This statement is false, misleading and damaging the reputation of the federation. It undermines the authority of the Board under article 8.4.3 of the Constitution which vets sanctioning of tournaments in the Board and not the CEO,” Riwa said.

“By this conduct, the CEO has engaged in gross misconduct, insubordination and abuse of office, contrary to articles 8.58 and 11 of the Constitution. “As representatives of the counties and stakeholders of the game we hereby: Reaffirm our support for the tournament and commit to working with the Government, sponsors and stakeholders to ensure the championship success.”

They said they were recommending to the Chairman and the Board that the CEO be removed from the office for gross misconduct in accordance with Article 11 of the Constitution.

While the county officials spoke tough, insiders say Bukisi has the backing of 80 per cent of the Cricket Kenya Board which is the only entity with the power to hire and fire.

These board members according to top sources have insisted that the planned tournament must not proceed until its approved by the International Cricket Council.

“Failure by the Executive Board to implement the above resolutions will leave us with no choice but to initiate the process of removing him from the office to save the game of cricket in Kenya,” Riwa said.

The meeting was also graced by Kenyan legends who steered the country to the ICC 2003 World Cup and they included Maurice Odumbe, Obuya brothers Collins, David and Kennedy, Alex Obanda, Elijah Otieno, Rajab Ali among others.

“As former players, we also give the tournament a clean bill of health. All players who retired from the sport from 2023 are allowed to take part in the tournament, I’m more than ready to be involved in this Championship in one way or the other,” David said.

The 2003 legends have so far landed ambassadorial role in the lucrative championship whose auctioning of players for the six franchises will commence next month.

The six franchises namely Nairobi Challengers, Simba Royals, Mombasa Wildebeests, Kisumu Tuskers, Rhino Hitters and the Masai Mara Warriors are expected to duel it out in the 25-day intense tournament that is set for November.

The showpiece will take the format of the famed Indian Premier League.

AOS Sport Tournament Chairman Chandra Prakash Panwar acknowledged his collaboration with CK in the tournament stating that his mission is to return Kenya to the glorious days.