Court suspends nurses' election following petition

By Mary Imenza | Feb. 5, 2026

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Eldoret has suspended the national elections of the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) following a petition challenging the legality of the union’s constitution and the credibility of its electoral process.

Lady Justice Maureen Onyango halted both the election notice issued on November 20, 2026, and the planned polls scheduled for February 6, 2026, pending further orders of the court.

“It is hereby ordered that the election notice dated 20th November 2025 issued by the Secretary General, Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives, giving notice that the union's General Elections will be held on February 6, 2026, is hereby suspended. The elections of the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives scheduled for 6th February, 2026, are hereby suspended pending further orders of this,” she said.

In her orders, the judge directed the secretary general to issue a fresh election notice in strict compliance with the union’s constitution.

The petition was filed by Kibii Koech Simion, a member of the union, who argues that the planned elections are unconstitutional and unlawful.

He contends that the KNUNM constitution, dated December 16, 2022, and registered on August 28, 2024, was imposed on members without a lawful national referendum, in violation of internal union procedures and the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Justice Onyango issued the suspension after considering an application dated January 29, 2026, supported by affidavits filed by the parties, a preliminary objection raised by the union, and oral submissions by counsel representing the petitioner, respondents, and interested parties.

Among those who made submissions was KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako, who appeared in person.

The court further ordered that the notice be widely circulated to members through their personal addresses held by the union, as well as through branch secretaries and shop stewards, to ensure all members are adequately informed.

“In addition to publication on the union website and Facebook page, the notice of elections shall be sent to all members through their personal addresses held by the union and through their respective Branch Secretaries and Shop Stewards. The Branch Secretaries shall ensure that the notice is widely publicized to reach all the members of the branch,” she added.

The court also ruled that the eligibility of candidates seeking elective positions must strictly comply with both the union constitution and the Labour Relations Act, 2007.

