×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists

By Nancy Gitonga | Jan. 27, 2026
Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in Nairobi where convicted terrorists linked to the Garissa University attack were held. [File, Standard]

Three prison warders at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison were on Monday sentenced for facilitating the dramatic 2021 escape of convicted terrorists linked to the Garissa University attack, bringing closure to a case that exposed critical security lapses at the country’s most fortified correctional facility.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa handed down sentences balancing the gravity of the offences against mitigating factors, including the officers’ remorse and their personal circumstances.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kamiti Maximum Security Prison Garissa University Attack Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa Director Of Public Prosecutions
.

Latest Stories

Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
49 mins ago
Older leaders should give way as youths gradually stake their claim
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
49 mins ago
Give serious attention to the mess in education sector
Opinion
By Alex Ogutu
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane and Emmanuel Kipchumba 49 mins ago
The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 49 mins ago
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
By Nancy Gitonga 49 mins ago
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
By Brian Ngugi 49 mins ago
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved