Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists

Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in Nairobi where convicted terrorists linked to the Garissa University attack were held. [File, Standard]

Three prison warders at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison were on Monday sentenced for facilitating the dramatic 2021 escape of convicted terrorists linked to the Garissa University attack, bringing closure to a case that exposed critical security lapses at the country’s most fortified correctional facility.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa handed down sentences balancing the gravity of the offences against mitigating factors, including the officers’ remorse and their personal circumstances.