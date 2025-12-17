Waititu, wife ordered to appear after skipping Sh1.9bn forfeiture judgment twice

Ex-Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. [File, Standard]

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife, Susan Wangari, have been ordered to appear in court on Friday.

This is after they skipped for the second time the delivery of judgment in a case seeking forfeiture of their properties worth over Sh1.9 billion allegedly acquired corruptly.

Justice Nixon Sifuna of the Milimani Anti-Corruption High Court directed the couple to appear on December 19, 2025 without failure, noting that the judgment had already been postponed twice due to their absence and that of their lawyer, either virtually or physically.

“That is unconventional. On a day of judgment, the defendants are not there. The defendants must appear in court without failure… whether anyone attends or not, I will read the judgment on Friday,” Justice Sifuna ordered.

EACC lawyer Jackie Kibogy told the court that he had served Waititu, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence over a Sh588 million graft case at Kamiti Maximum Prison, with a judgment notice after he failed to appear on November 26, the first scheduled judgment date.

“Waititu and his wife are not present in court today. I did serve a judgment notice and there’s an affidavit of service of record… indeed, all the defendants are represented by lawyers who also are not present, and they have been attending court regularly, my lord,” EACC lawyer Kibogy said.

The judge directed that the judgment will now be delivered at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the court registry ordered to issue fresh appearance notices to ensure the couple does not skip court again.

The EACC is seeking orders to recover a range of assets, including 18 parcels of land in Nairobi’s Central Business District, Runda, Lakisama, Migaa Estate, Runda Grove, and Embakasi Ranching, Thindigua, and Kayole, all allegedly owned by Waititu and his wife.

The Commission also wants the court to bar Waititu and his wife Wangari from dealing with multi-storey commercial buildings in Nairobi CBD such as Jamii Bora Building, Biashara shopping Mall and Delta Hotel and collecting rent, six motor vehicles, and one tractor suspected to have been acquired illegitimately and surrendered to the government.

According to the EACC, the couple’s unexplained wealth, valued at Sh1,937,709,376, was amassed by Waititu between 2015, when he served as Kabete MP, and 2020, when he was Kiambu governor

Part of the wealth is registered under Waititu’s three companies namely Saika Two Estate Developers Limited, Bienvenue Delta Hotel, and Bins Management Services Limited.

“The Commission, pursuant to its investigations, established that between January 2015 and July 2017, and August 2017 and January 2020… Waititu amassed wealth to the tune of Sh1,937,709,376.54 which is not commensurate to his known legitimate sources of income,” the EACC court papers state.

Investigations reveal that the couple and their companies made cumulative deposits of Sh1.3 billion, and the Commission argues that the court should order them to refund the funds.

The EACC contends that Waititu abused his position of trust as a public officer for private gain by engaging in transactions that conflicted with the public interest, amassing wealth through fictitious and fraudulent procurement contracts.

If the court rules in favor of the EACC on Friday, the properties, vehicles, and other assets may be forfeited to the state, dealing another major blow to the convicted couple over a multi-million shilling roads tender in Kiambu County in February this year.