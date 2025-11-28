×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court finds PCEA clerics guilty of contempt, face jail

By John Muia | Nov. 28, 2025
PCEA reverends Robert Waihenya (left) and Mutahi Thegu.[Courtesy]

Two senior Presbyterian Church of East Africa clerics face potential jail time after a High Court judge found them guilty of contempt for defying court orders.

Reverends Peter Mwaura Mutahi and David Waihenya appeared before Justice Stella Mutuku after church member Benjamin Njoroge Mburu accused them of ignoring an injunction that barred the installation of David Nderitu Ndumo as the church's honorary treasurer in April last year.

Justice Mutuku ruled that the two clerics went ahead with the installation despite knowing about the court order stopping them from doing so.

"My considered view, after taking all the circumstances of this matter into consideration, I arrive at a conclusion that the second respondent was aware and had knowledge of the court order," Justice Mutuku said in her ruling.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The judge reviewed video clips presented to the court showing complaints raised during the installation about the injunction.

In audio recorded between 2:46 p.m. and 2:49 p.m., Rev Waihenya is heard referring to a court order restraining him from conducting the installation. When attendees questioned who the order was addressed to, Rev Mutahi ruled that the matter should not be debated further, according to the judgment.

"To that end, it is my finding that while aware of the court order of April 8, 2024, the first and second respondents proceeded to participate in the installation of Mr David Nderitu Ndumo as the honorary treasurer, thereby breaching the court order," Justice Mutuku declared.

The judge found both Rev Waihenya and Rev Mutahi in contempt of court.

The original injunction to stop Ndumo's installation was granted after Justice Janet Ongeri heard objections based on a pending case at the Cooperative Tribunal.

The case involves Ndumo's alleged failure to repay a Sh5.3 million loan he took from Sheria Sacco.

Court documents show 15 guarantors moved to court seeking to force Ndumo to repay the loan he allegedly took around 2019, claiming his default subjected them to deductions from the sacco.

The two clerics were sued alongside the Registrar of Societies and will appear in person for mitigation and sentencing on a date to be fixed by the court.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Presbyterian Church of East Africa PCEA Clergy PCEA Clergy Court PCEA Clergy Contempt
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
2 hrs ago
US firm pushes to liquidate Telkom Kenya in Sh10b site fees row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Hope for cheaper credit as more banks roll out new loan pricing model
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
By Julius Chepkwony and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved