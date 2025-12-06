JSC clinches top honour at this year's FiRe awards

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after crowning of the overall winner in this year’s Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards.[Julius Chepkwony,Standard]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been crowned the overall winner in this year’s Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards under the Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices category.

The FiRe Awards promote the highest standards of accountability, transparency and integrity in line with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental reporting.

The FiRe Awards remain the most prestigious and coveted platform for financial reporting excellence in East Africa. A total of 1,507 entities from the public and private sectors participated, an increase from 1,132 entries in 2024.

JSC Secretary and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Winfridah Mokaya, received the award on behalf of the Commission, flanked by the JSC Secretariat.

JSC in a statement noted that the recognition reinforces its commitment to excellence in public financial management, consistent with its constitutional mandate which requires it to promote a Judiciary that is independent, accountable, effective, efficient and transparent.

“By attaining this top honour, the Commission continues to demonstrate exemplary stewardship of public resources and strengthens its visibility as a model institution in upholding good governance. This achievement marks a significant milestone, coming just one year after the Commission was ranked First Runner-Up in the 2024 FiRe Award ceremony,” read the statement in part.

