×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kihika's widows suffer setback in Sh600 million estate dispute case

By Daniel Chege | Nov. 10, 2025
 Late politician Kihika Kimani. [Courtesy]

The High Court has dealt a blow to some of the widows and children of late politician Kihika Kimani, after declining to review its judgment on the partial distribution of his estate.

Judge Samwel Mohochi declined to review his judgment, delivered on March 14, 2025, in which he distributed part of Kihika’s Sh600 million estate, giving the majority share to Kihika’s first three of his eight widows.

“The application dated May 21, seeking review of the court’s judgment, is dismissed because it lacks merit,” ruled Mohochi.

The judge, however, granted Kihika’s remaining five widows and his children a 45-day leave to appeal his decision.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He insisted that even if the appeal is filed eight months after his verdict, it would not be considered as filed outside the time.

“The 45 days will serve as a stay of execution of his judgment. The application for leave is granted, and the applicants have the right to appeal,” he ruled.

Mohochi maintained that the verdict was partial because the entire estate had not been valued.

He urged the appointed valuation agency to undertake the valuation process and file a report as soon as possible.

“It is only after the valuation that the court will make a full determination in the succession case and order the estate to be distributed,” ruled Mohochi.

In the judgment, Kihika’s widows, Margaret Wambui, Alice Mukuhi, Jane Wanjiru, and their 23 children got a huge share of the estate.

The court ruled that Mary Wangari, Winnie Wanjeri, Charity Nyambura, Mirriam Warau, and Lucy Wangari had no proof why the estate should be divided equally among the eight of them.

Aggrieved, Erishifa Wanjiru, Wambui’s daughter, Mukuhi, and Muthoni, challenged the decision and sought review, saying they disagreed with the mode of distribution as directed by the court.

Daniel Kimani, a beneficiary of the estate, also challenged the distribution of a 3-acre land in Lanet, submitting that the land belonged to him and was not available for distribution.

“I purchased the land for Sh500,000, upon approvals by Mukuhi and Wanjiru on September 7, 2004, and the same is not available for distribution,” he stated.

Mohochi ordered the distribution of 109 acres in Muthengera Farm, Nyahururu, 153 acres in Roselyn Farm, Njoro, 57 acres in Shangilia Farm, 314 acres in Marmanet Farm, 314 acres in Laikipia, and properties in Engashura.

Although the five widows had proposed equal distribution, as per Section 40 of the Laws of Succession, Mohochi ruled that he considered the contributions of each of the widows.

The case will be mentioned on January 29, 2026.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kihika Kimani Kihika Kimani's Widows Kihika Kimani's Sh600 million estate Land Dispute
.

Latest Stories

How Islamic finance can help State address budget shortfalls
How Islamic finance can help State address budget shortfalls
Opinion
48 mins ago
Unintended consequences of labour disputes in varsities
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
48 mins ago
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Principals from hell: Inside the rot at Teachers Service Commission
By David Odongo 48 mins ago
Principals from hell: Inside the rot at Teachers Service Commission
Teachers finally agree to join SHA after standoff with employer
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 48 mins ago
Teachers finally agree to join SHA after standoff with employer
Politicians, clergy eulogise Bishop Sulumeti as servant of humanity
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 48 mins ago
Politicians, clergy eulogise Bishop Sulumeti as servant of humanity
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
By Alexander Chagema 48 mins ago
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved