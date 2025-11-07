×
Tob Cohen's widow charged with giving false information

By Kamau Muthoni | Nov. 7, 2025

Slain Businessman Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu has been charged with giving false information and swearing a false affidavit.

Wairimu, who is detained at Langata Women Prison in a criminal trial where she is accused of killing her late husband, was on Friday charged in a Magistrate Court for for lying to a police officer that her passport was lost.

Appearing before Kibera Court Magistrate Zainab Abdul, Wairimu denied the claims.

According to the charges, Wairimu allegedly told Munyange Police Station Officer Commanding Station(OCS) that she had lost the crucial domcument.

The Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) claimed this was false information given in a bid to get a police abstract.

“On the 20th day of February 2023 at Munyange Police Station in Othaya Sub County within Nyeri County, you knowingly and maliciously gave false information to Chief Inspector Mercy Riungu, the OCS,” the charges read in part.

Further, Wairimu was accused of appearing before a lawyer and swearing a false affidavit about the same document.

Wairimu’s murder trial is before Kibera High Court. 

