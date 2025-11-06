×
Police reservist to serve 30 years in jail for killing teacher

By Yvonne Chepkwony | Nov. 6, 2025
Police reservist takes cover during a past attack where bandits ambushed residents. [File, Standard]

A High Court in Kabarnet sentenced a police reservist to 30 years in jail for the murder of a teacher in Baringo County.

Judge Rachel Ngetich sentenced Wilson Chebii to the murder of Wycliffe Simotwo on May 1, 2022, in Terrein Baringo North.

Simotwo, Ian Chebor, and two teens were herding on May 1, 2022, at Terrein, Kinyach in Baringo North.

 Justice Ngetich ruled that Chebii used a lethal weapon to strike Simotwo several times.

“The accused had premeditated his actions. I find that malice aforethought was proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” the judge added.

The pre-sentencing report revealed that the community members highly feared Chebii. 

The judge observed that Chebii, being a police reservist, was a trained and trusted agent of peace and law enforcement.

"The death of the deceased has caused lasting pain and trauma to the victim’s family, who have rejected reconciliation efforts," she added.

The court noted that the killing was therefore intentional and unlawful, which aggravates the seriousness of the offence. 

"I am of the view that the accused deserve a deterrent sentence to vindicate the sanctity of life, deter similar conduct," the court noted.

