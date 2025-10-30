×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Makenzi allegedly ate in secret while his followers starved in custody

By Kelvin Karani | Oct. 30, 2025

Controversial pastor Paul Makenzi (right) at the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa, on October 29, 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi allegedly ate in secret while in custody as he encouraged his followers to starve in the name of fasting.

Former Malindi OCS Abdi Noor testified in court on Thursday that Makenzi never wanted to receive food in public while other remandees were eating, but would later have a meal in secret.

However, when pressed by Makenzi’s lawyer, Lawrence Obonyo, to confirm whether he personally saw the preacher eating in secret, the former OCS said he had been informed by his sources that Makenzi was eating privately.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The officer was recounting the events that transpired at Malindi Police Station, where Makenzi and several of his followers had been remanded following their arrest.

He testified before Principal Magistrate Leah Juma at the Shanzu Law Courts during a hearing in which Makenzi and his followers are facing terror-related charges.

The senior officer told the court that he had been forced to seclude Makenzi from his followers because the preacher would communicate through one of the detainees, who would then relay messages to others, leading them to fast.

He attempted to show that their refusal to eat was due to fasting but failed to indicate in his statement that they were indeed fasting, as he alleged.

“Makenzi and some of his followers were detained at Malindi Police Station between June 6 and June 14, 2023. During this period, 15 of the suspects reportedly refused to eat for several days. However, my informers told me that Makenzi was eating when people were not watching him,” the former OCS testified.

He added that the suspects became extremely weak during the hunger strike and declined medical assistance when taken to the hospital, insisting that their fasting was spiritual.

The officer also produced several communication signals sent to senior police commanders, reporting the mass refusal of food by the detained Shakahola cult followers.

His testimony was similar to that of former Watamu OCS Thompson Katana, who told the Shanzu Law Courts that out of the eight detainees he had, only one woman was eating.

The former Watamu OCS further told the court that Makenzi’s followers claimed they were fasting to pray for a breakthrough in their cases.

“I doubt they will have a breakthrough in the cases as they claim,” the former OCS remarked. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Controversial Preacher Paul Makenzi Former Malindi OCS Abdi Noor Malindi Police Station Shanzu Law Courts
.

Latest Stories

Lifting logging ban has exposed President's doublespeak
Lifting logging ban has exposed President's doublespeak
Opinion
By Vivere Nandiemo
48 mins ago
Women leaders should emulate Millie and talk about menopause openly
Opinion
By Verah Omwocha
48 mins ago
Those who seek Raila's political mantle must carry his burden
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Suluhu's location unknown as election violence rocks Tanzania
By Biketi Kikechi 48 mins ago
Suluhu's location unknown as election violence rocks Tanzania
State to spend Sh4.2bn printing IDs before 2027 polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 48 mins ago
State to spend Sh4.2bn printing IDs before 2027 polls
Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end
By Lewis Nyaundi 48 mins ago
Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end
Sakaja defends billions spent by governors on bursaries
By Edwin Nyarangi 48 mins ago
Sakaja defends billions spent by governors on bursaries
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved