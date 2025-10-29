Ex-Nyandarua county accountant put on defence in Sh12.99m graft case

Former Nyandarua County accountant Regina Wairimu appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege, on October 28, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Former Nyandarua County accountant in the Department of Industrialisation Trade and Cooperatives has been put on her own defence in an anti-corruption and economic crime case.

Regina Wairimu has a case to answer. She is said to have unlawfully approved Sh12.99 million payment for services for an investor’s conference that did not take place.

On Tuesday, Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege ruled that a prima-facie case had been established against Wairimu for one out six charges she faced.

Ndege ruled that Wairimu will have to defend herself for allegedly failing to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to incurring expenditures.

“The accused has a case to answer on count five of her charges. She will have to defend herself,” ruled Ndege.

Wairimu is accused of allegedly approving the payment of Sh12.99 million between June 25, 2018 and July 10, 2018, while she was serving as the accountant in Nyandarua County.

“The accused person wilfully failed to comply with the anti-corruption and economic crime guidelines as per the law,” read the charge.

According to the charge sheet the approvals were allegedly made without the approval of the Public Finance Management Regulations.

Ndege found that testimonies of more than 10 prosecution witnesses linked Wairimu to the economic crime.

Wairimu who maintained her innocence, said that she would give a sworn defence and does not have a witness to call.

“I respect the court’s decision and I will give a sworn defence,” she said.

The court exonerated her of five other charges including an attempt to commit economic crimes by making fraudulent payments to six suppliers, for services not rendered.

In the count, she was charged alongside six others, a former County Executive Committee Member, head of procurement, supply chain management assistant and weights and measures officer in the Department of Industrialisation, Trade and Cooperatives, IFMIS accountant and the County Executive Committee Member Department of Water, Environment, Tourism and Natural Resources.

Further, Wairimu was acquitted of a conspiracy charge, which she faced alongside her six former colleagues.

She was also acquitted of charges of abuse of office and making fraudulent payments from the county’s public revenue to the six suppliers, between June and July 2018.

“Between June and July 2018, being an accountant in your respective office, you used your office to improperly confer a benefit to six suppliers (as attached), by approving the payments,” read the charge.

The court acquitted Wairimu of another count of flouting the Economic Crime Act and regulations by recommending the award of tenders for the investor’s conference.

She was charged alongside two former top county officials who were members of the tender evaluation committee.

Six others were acquitted of all charges and freed.