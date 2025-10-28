×
Woman detained for four days as DCI probe drug links

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Oct. 28, 2025

Suspected drug trafficker Safia Burhan Marjan, during a hearing at the JKIA Law Courts, on October 27, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Detectives have been granted four working days to detain Safia Burhan Marjan, a woman arrested on Saturday in connection with alleged drug trafficking activities in Nairobi.

Safia, 48, was apprehended by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) during a raid at her home in Raila Odinga Estate, Lang’ata, following actionable intelligence.

During the operation, officers recovered two packages—one containing a dry plant matter suspected to be cannabis, and another with a whitish powder believed to be cocaine. A rolling flag, assorted polythene packaging materials, scissors and her Kenyan passport were also seized. Police estimate the drugs’ street value at nearly Sh1 million.

On Monday, detectives presented Safia before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku at the JKIA Law Courts, seeking time to complete forensic and laboratory examinations. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) supported the request.

In his affidavit, an ANU investigator stated that a mobile phone believed to contain crucial communication and transaction data had also been recovered. He added that detectives were pursuing leads possibly linking Safia to a wider trafficking network, warning that her release could endanger witnesses or jeopardise the investigation.

Magistrate Thuku granted the prosecution’s application, allowing detectives to hold Safia at Muthaiga Police Station and authorising forensic analysis of her phone.

