×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

DPP questions US interpreter's credentials in Sh8.2b drug case

By Willis Oketch and Joackim Bwana | Oct. 28, 2025

Iran nationals at the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa, on October 27, 2025. They were aboard a ship that was intercepted with suspected drugs worth Sh8.2 billion. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The case against six Iranians linked to the Sh8.2 billion drugs seized on Sunday was adjourned after the court questioned the credibility of an interpreter from a US agency.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sh8.2 Billion Drugs Naval Criminal Investigation Service Urdu Language MV Ighol
.

Latest Stories

Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
27 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
27 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 27 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 27 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 27 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 27 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved