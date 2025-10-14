Court nullifies grant issued to lecturer over father's estate

The High Court in Eldoret has revoked a grant issued to Tecla Jerotich Sum, a senior lecturer at Masinde Muliro University, concerning the control of her late father's estate in Nandi County.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi nullified the grant awarded in June of this year, stating that Sum failed to disclose essential facts when applying for this critical document.

The disputed estate, estimated to be worth over Sh 200 million, is involved in a legal battle between the university lecturer and her siblings.

Justice Nyakundi expressed disappointment that Sum proceeded with her application, despite being aware of her concealment of vital information and misleading the court when she petitioned for letters of administration on June 13, 2025.

“From where I sit and upon reviewing this case, I hereby revoke the certificate of confirmation of grant obtained by the respondent dated June 13, 2025,” stated the judge in his ruling.

The court action was initiated by family members of the deceased, led by one of his sons, David Kipleting Tanui, who urgently opposed their sister’s attempt to claim sole authority over the distribution of the substantial estate.

Court documents reveal that the deceased passed away 26 years ago, leaving behind two widows and 23 children, including the contested university lecturer.

The court confirmed that the late Sum owned extensive properties in various regions of Nandi and Uasin Gishu Counties.

These properties included hundreds of acres of arable land cultivated with wheat and maize, prime commercial plots, livestock, and cash held in multiple bank accounts.

Beneficiaries of the deceased’s estate informed the court that their sister had secretly filed for letters of administration without their knowledge or consent, as legally required.

David Kipleting Tanui told the court, “It’s truly unfortunate, Your Honor, that we were surprised by the entire process, as the consent and participation of the beneficiaries of our father’s estate were never sought. We cannot agree on something we never discussed.”

He further stated, “The entire family is not in agreement whatsoever, and the grant was obtained fraudulently through the concealment of facts that the family had previously discussed regarding the administration of the estate.”

It also emerged that the university lecturer had filed the succession case in secret and subsequently obtained the grant of letters of administration intestate.

In her application for letters of administration, the university lecturer had claimed that all family members had consented to the proposed distribution of their late father’s vast estate.

However, the court was surprised to discover that no consent had been signed by any beneficiaries regarding the distribution claimed by the long-serving university lecturer.

“In light of the bad faith exhibited by our sister in concealing material facts from the court and attempting to mislead it into believing that all beneficiaries had consented to her being the administrator of the estate, I pray that she be removed as an administrator immediately,” argued Tanui.

In response, Justice Nyakundi directed the deceased's family to appoint new administrators to manage the estate, as the grant previously issued to the university lecturer has now been nullified.

Nyakundi suggested that the new administrators include the university lecturer’s mother, Annah Gele Sum, and one of the deceased’s sons, Sirma Sum.

The matter is scheduled for mention on November 10, 2025.