Kibera MP's 'rogue' driver slapped with one-year jail term

Kibera MP Peter Orero’s driver, George Oduor, when he appearted before Milimani's traffic court on Oct 13, 2025. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The driver of Kibera Member of Parliament Peter Orero has been fined Sh100,000 or face a 12 months’ jail term in default after pleading guilty to a traffic offence at the Milimani Law Courts.

George Oduor, who was captured in a viral video obstructing other motorists along Oloitoktok Road in Nairobi County, faced a charge of dangerous overtaking.

The clip, recorded by CNN correspondent Larry Madowo, captured their altercation and was widely shared over the weekend, drawing public criticism and prompting officers to take swift action.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi on Monday, Oduor admitted to committing the offence on October 9, 2025.

The prosecution told the court that the accused had been driving on the wrong side of the road, causing a traffic snarl-up and endangering other motorists.

In his migitation, Oduor told the court he was rushing the MP to the airport when the incident occurred.

“I am sorry, Your Honour. I was in a hurry to drop someone off at the airport, and I will not repeat the offence,” he told the court.

In the now-viral clip, the driver was heard telling Madowo to take his grievances to President William Ruto, at which he accepted the challenge

The magistrate, however, said his actions were reckless and put lives at risk, noting that “no emergency justifies breaking traffic laws.”

The court then imposed the sentence, warning drivers against endangering others on the road.