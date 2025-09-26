How Baba Dogo-based firm CEO diverted Sh356 million to wife's Mpesa account

Former Oki General Trading director Honey Khatwani accused of Sh356M fraud, at Milimani Law Courts. [Nancy Gitonga,Standard]

Witness testimonies have laid bare evidence that former Oki Trading Company Limited (OTCL) managing director, Honey Khatwani, systematically siphoned more than Sh356 million from the firm by diverting client funds into his personal bank accounts and even into his wife’s M-Pesa account.

Testifying before Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, two key witnesses described a workplace marred by exploitation, manipulation, and financial impropriety that allegedly flourished between January 2020 and June 2024.