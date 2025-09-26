Fai Amario's children differ on partial distribution of his Sh760 million estate

The late controversial businessman Fai Amario. [File, Standard]

The children of the late controversial businessman Fai Amario have disagreed on the distribution of part of his Sh760 million family estate.

While Miki Ng’ang’a wants the partial estate worth Sh56 million to be shared among 10 beneficiaries as per the ruling of the court in 2024, his sister Marsha Dee disagrees.

In her rebuttal before Justice Samwel Mohochi, Ms Dee wants the judge to temporarily suspend the decision that allowed the partial distribution of the estate.

She argues that some of the 10 beneficiaries lined up to inherit the estate are not entitled to it.

“Some of the women claiming to be my father’s widows are not and will unfairly benefit from the estate,” she deposes.

Dee urges Mohochi to consider that some of the women claiming to be widows, allegedly abandoned their marriages only to return after Amario’s death and claim inheritance portions.

Dee further argues that the court’s decision did not factor in the widows’ contribution to the estate’s growth against the damages they caused during their marriage.

She alleges that a consent signed by some members of the family in July 2023, which contributed to the court’s verdict, did not include her father’s company, Fai Amarillo Limited, which allegedly contributes approximately 90 percent of the estate.

She accuses his brother Ng’ang’a and sister Sheena Euston of taking advantage of the same, to register a new business -Wonder Water Limited- based at the same address as the family’s company.

“My siblings and other beneficiaries have attempted to seize my father’s company through the back door and are currently misusing the company's assets,” she deposes.

She submits that the estate should not be distributed until all the family’s assets are listed in court.

Dee argues that one of the beneficiaries, listed as her sister, is a child born out of wedlock and is wrongly listed as a beneficiary.

“Not all beneficiaries agreed to the consent, which the court adopted as its judgment,” she deposes.

In response, however, Ng’ang’a wants the court to dismiss Dee’s application.

He claims that the consent was signed by a majority of the beneficiaries and should be adopted.

Ng’ang’a argues that the case has been in court since 2010, and further delays of the case should not be allowed, as the beneficiaries have yet to benefit from the estate.

“The matter has been pending for a long time due to applications that are not merited. The same should be dismissed and the estate distribution proceed,” argues Ng’ang’a.

In his verdict on January 31, 2024, Mohochi distributed the estate in part, out of which Salome Wanjiku, a woman believed to be Amario’s girlfriend, inherited 5 percent.

Mohochi ruled that Wanjiku would be among the 10 beneficiaries of Amario’s estate despite Dee insisting that she was not a spouse to Amario.

The judge ruled that Dee’s protest had dragged the case in court and also made it hard for Amario to rest in peace since his death on May 23, 2010.

“Amario died 14 years ago, but one would wonder if he has been resting in peace since his estate remains unsettled,” said Mohochi.

Amario was among the first major suppliers of cheap vodka, wine, and spirits.

His estate comprises a winery factory worth Sh500 million, a hotel worth Sh94.75 million, an old home valued at Sh16.5 million, and a Sh75.65 million homestead plus plots worth Sh44 million.

Dee’s application will be ruled on November 11.