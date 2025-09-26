×
Court halts Sh7 billion pension payout to 629 Stanchart retirees

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 26, 2025
Standard Chartered and its pension trustees had escalated the row over Sh7 billion pension dues to the Supreme Court. [File, Standard]

Over 600 retired Standard Chartered Bank workers have been dealt another blow after the High Court blocked the release of Sh7 billion pension dues owed to them since 1999, after a city lawyer sought to have her legal fees settled first.

Justice Moses Ado issued temporary orders following an urgency case filed by pensioners’ lawyer Ruth Wanyonyi, barring the bank and its pension trustees from implementing a September 12 public notice announcing payment of the dues, as she claimed she had yet to be paid her legal fees.

