Why first family wants body of Kiambu DG's father exhumed

Kiambu Deputy Governor Rosemary Njeri Kirika. [File, Standard]

The body of James Mburu Kinani, father of Kiambu Deputy Governor Rosemary Njeri Kirika, may be exhumed following a contentious night burial last week — a move that has reignited a protracted family feud that has been in courts for nearly a year.

Children from his first wife, Phelis Wanjiru Mburu, are threatening to return to court to seek orders for exhumation. They argue that their 90‑year‑old father’s burial was carried out irregularly and in secrecy, contrary to their wishes he be laid to rest in Gatanga, Murang’a County, beside their mother.