Suspect in death of ex-prison's boss to undergo mental test

The main suspect linked to the poisoning of former prison's boss Henry Nkulu Igweata and his wife Beatrice will now undergo mental assessment, the High Court in Kiambu has ordered..

Daniel Kimathi Kiamba, who was arrested on August 9, was linked to the killing of the two in September 2023.

When he appeared before Justice Deborah Chepkowny, it emerged that the suspect, who is in remand, had not been taken for a mental assessment test.

The prosecution side told the court they required an order from the court to allow Kiamba to be escorted to Kenyatta National Hospital to undergo the test.

“He will be escorted to Kenyatta National hospital for the assessment to be conducted by a psychiatrist, and the report be filed within 14 days,” Justice Chepkwony directed adding that the matter will be mentioned on October 8.

Igweata, 81, a retired Kamiti Prisons boss, and his wife, Beatrice Kabutia, 71, a retired teacher, died days apart in what doctors said was poisoning.

According to investigation documents, the chain of events began on September 28, 2023, when Igweata suddenly started to vomit. He was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital and admitted to the High Dependency Unit, where he remained for a week and died on October 5. Days later, his wife, was found unconscious in her bed. She was rushed to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital, where she died.

Autopsy reports confirmed that both had been poisoned -- Igweata, with a combination of Amitraz and Cypermethrin and Beatrice with Amitraz and Carbaryl. Food samples taken from their home contained the same poisons.

According to the investigators, Kimathi had lived with the couple since 2022, taking care of household chores, including cooking, but on the morning Igweata fell ill, Kimathi reportedly vanished.

For nearly two years, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) looked for him.

Police say Kimathi frequently changed mobile phone lines, registering them under different identities. He was never found at his rural home in Meru. That is, until earlier this month.

On the night of August 9, 2025, the police arrested Kimathi in Kasarani area, near the Meru National Park, in Igembe North, where he was allegedly hiding.

Sources say he drew attention of the detectives when he attempted to buy a phone through digital lender, M-Kopa.

He is facing two counts of murder.