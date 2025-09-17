×
RJ Purkiss: The British soldier behind Agnes Wanjiru's murder unmasked 13 years later

By Standard Team | Sep. 17, 2025
The late Agnes Wanjiru. [File, Standard]

When Agnes  Wanjiru was killed in 2012, her daughter was barely five months.

The now 13-year-old perhaps knows about her mother, Agnes Wanjiru, from the many stories written about an elusive justice, with a British soldier at the heart of it.

.

