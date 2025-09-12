×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Indian man charged with defrauding businessman Sh3.9m

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Sep. 12, 2025

 
An Indian man accused of committing fraud was on Wednesday released on a bond of Sh4 million after being arraigned for obtaining money by false pretence.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Zacharia Nyakundi, Bhavik Chandrakat S.Dodhia denied all five counts against him.

“The accused is released on a bond of Sh4 million or a cash bail of Sh2 million. 
 
The trial magistrate also said that the accused's passport be deposited in court.

Prosecution told the court that the accused, on August 8, at an unknown place, with intent to defraud and being the director of Brands Hut Kenya Limited, obtained Sh3,900,000 from Nileshkumar Mul Jibhai Patel, the Director Sahajanand Enterprises, by falsely pretending to be in a position to supply him 600 bags of 50 kg of sugar.

The prosecution also told the court that Dodhia issued bad credit bank cheques that had insufficient funds, knowing very well the cheques would be dishonored on presentation.

Prosecutor Stella Adeny said that the accused should be given a stringent bond since he was brought under a warrant of arrest.

“We do not know where the accused comes from because at times he is in Kakamega and Nairobi; we do not know his permanent residence,” she said.

Adeny also prayed that his passport be deposited in court since he is a flight risk.

She added that the accused was to appear in court last week but failed, which prompted a warrant of arrest to be issued.

The matter will be mentioned on September 29, 2025,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fraudulent Payments Fraud Online fraud
.

Latest Stories

Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
National
By Brian Otieno
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
By Dennis Kabaara 4 hrs ago
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved