Indian man charged with defrauding businessman Sh3.9m



An Indian man accused of committing fraud was on Wednesday released on a bond of Sh4 million after being arraigned for obtaining money by false pretence.



Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Zacharia Nyakundi, Bhavik Chandrakat S.Dodhia denied all five counts against him.



“The accused is released on a bond of Sh4 million or a cash bail of Sh2 million.



The trial magistrate also said that the accused's passport be deposited in court.



Prosecution told the court that the accused, on August 8, at an unknown place, with intent to defraud and being the director of Brands Hut Kenya Limited, obtained Sh3,900,000 from Nileshkumar Mul Jibhai Patel, the Director Sahajanand Enterprises, by falsely pretending to be in a position to supply him 600 bags of 50 kg of sugar.



The prosecution also told the court that Dodhia issued bad credit bank cheques that had insufficient funds, knowing very well the cheques would be dishonored on presentation.



Prosecutor Stella Adeny said that the accused should be given a stringent bond since he was brought under a warrant of arrest.



“We do not know where the accused comes from because at times he is in Kakamega and Nairobi; we do not know his permanent residence,” she said.



Adeny also prayed that his passport be deposited in court since he is a flight risk.



She added that the accused was to appear in court last week but failed, which prompted a warrant of arrest to be issued.

The matter will be mentioned on September 29, 2025,” he said.