×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 9, 2025
Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo. [File, Standard]

For the last 15 years, Members of Parliament and other politicians have hopped from rally to rally, spewing hate, insults, and animosity — yet they remain unpunished.

That era may soon end if the High Court agrees with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) that MPs require binding ethics rules, with clear sanctions, to rein in their rhetoric.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Members of Parliament Animosity Law Society of Kenya LSK President Faith Odhiambo
.

Latest Stories

How Kenya's partnership with the UAE is reshaping the region's economic future
How Kenya's partnership with the UAE is reshaping the region's economic future
Opinion
By Hewete Haileselassie
20 mins ago
Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
Enterprise
By Noel Nabiswa
35 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
By Noel Nabiswa 35 mins ago
Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league
By David Odongo 40 mins ago
William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league
Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
By Hudson Gumbihi 40 mins ago
Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
By Brian Ngugi 40 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved