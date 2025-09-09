Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed

For the last 15 years, Members of Parliament and other politicians have hopped from rally to rally, spewing hate, insults, and animosity — yet they remain unpunished.
That era may soon end if the High Court agrees with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) that MPs require binding ethics rules, with clear sanctions, to rein in their rhetoric.
