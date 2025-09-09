Revealed: Brian Odhiambo's final, brutal moments

Six Kenya Wildlife Service rangers linked to the disappearance of fisherman Brian Odhiambo, when they appeared before Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion at the Nakuru Law Courts on May 5, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard

A witness has told a Nakuru court that Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers assaulted and injured at least six fishermen on the day Brian Odhiambo allegedly disappeared while in their custody.