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The KDPA Chairman Kenneth Gitonga, said milk shortage is a temporary crisis that is going to end, thus no need for government to allow milk imports. [Istock Photos]

A 500ml packet of milk is currently retailing at between Sh70 and Sh78 at some of the supermarkets in Meru town, depending on their location.

Not long ago the same amount retailed at Sh65.

At local shops a packet is going for between Sh70 and Sh80, again depending on the location of the estate.

At local hotels a cup of tea is being sold at Sh50.

Lower tier food kiosks are selling tea at Sh30, but with a sprinkling of milk.

"My family uses a litre of milk in the morning. My children also have to have some tea in the evening. That is a lot of money to use on tea alone, when you look at the terrible state of the economy," said Julius Mutwiri z a resident of Gitimbine near Meru Town.

The lack of uniformity is another cause for worry with some traders taking advantage to rip-off the customers.

"I cannot understand why a packet of milk has such huge disparity, in terms of price. A difference of Sh12 for a 500ml packet cannot be explained," Mr Mutwiri said.

Recently the Kenya Dairy Processors Association (KDPA) has urged the national government not to allow importation of powdered milk.

The KDPA Chairman Kenneth Gitonga, said the milk shortage was a temporary crisis that is going to end, thus no need for government to allow milk imports.

Mr Gitonga who is the Meru Dairy Union CEO, said allowing imports had potential to negatively impact on the local market for Kenyan processors.

He said the processors had agreed not to hike milk processors, even as he cautioned consumers against buying in large quantities in a panic.

"We (dairy processors) have advised the government against importing powder milk. Let us share what we have, which is enough, for the next two weeks then we resume normalcy," he said.

Gitonga said the current shortage was a climate-related, but with onset of rains, he exuded confidence that normal processing and supplies will resume before long.

He said most of the companies' milk stocks had been exhausted, creating the shortage in supply.

"But the good thing is that it is not going to last. We are expecting rains shortly and what I urge our farmers wherever they are is to continue preparing for the rains, by planting a lot of maize and grass for our animals. Immediately our animals have enough fodder we shall have milk," Gitonga added.

"We are going to move from a shortage to a glut, and that is why we have advised all the processors to try and support our consumers, and avoid exploitation," he added

He said milk prices should stay within the range of Sh55-Sh60, until normal supply resumes.

"It is a short-lived challenge. I know it will not last long and I want to urge consumers not to panic. You don't have to buy a lot of milk and put it in the house; just buy a few packets and let everybody get."said Gitonga.