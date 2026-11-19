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Governor Anne Waiguru said her administration was strengthening community-based healthcare to ensure residents receive essential health education, early diagnosis and treatment closer to their homes, particularly for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension. [File,Standard]

Kirinyaga County is now banking on an early screening and healthy living campaign to sensitise residents on the risks of diabetes.

The move comes as health officials raised concern over the increasing number of residents living with diabetes across the county.

The revelations were made during the commemoration of 2026 World Diabetes Day, where those yet to undergo screening were urged to visit nearby health facilities.

Available data indicates that Kirinyaga has recorded over 9,000 diabetic cases, out of which 3,000 also suffer from hypertension.

The county, which is also grappling with a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, will also use the campaign to advocate healthy eating and physical exercises as a way to fight diabetes.

George Karoki, County Executive Committee Member for Health said the high prevalence in the county and Mt Kenya region can be attributed partly to dietary and lifestyle habits, particularly the consumption of carbohydrate-rich foods.

“Kirinyaga is economically active and among the leading agricultural counties in the country. We produce a lot of rice and maize, which contributes to the widespread consumption of foods such as ugali,” said Karoki, adding, “Food is not bad, but consuming it in the right quantities is important in managing diabetes.”

Karoki urged residents to ensure they had adequate physical exercise to keep lifestyle diseases at bay.

While delivering her State-of-the-County address earlier in the month, Governor Anne Waiguru said her administration was strengthening community-based healthcare to ensure residents receive essential health education, early diagnosis and treatment closer to their homes, particularly for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.

Through the deployment of 1,222 Community Health Promoters (CHPs), she noted that the county had expanded its preventive healthcare network, taking health education, disease prevention and basic healthcare services directly to households.

“The county's interventions have seen Kirinyaga county rank among the top five counties nationally in diabetes and hypertension screening and initiation of care, reflecting its growing focus on early detection and management of NCDs,” Waiguru stated.

The CECM confirmed that the county government had decentralised screening, diagnosis and treatment of NCDs to health facilities across the county; hence residents do not have to travel long distances for such services, calling on everyone to come forward for free screening services.

Among those who shared their experiences living with diabetes was Robert Ireri, County Coordinator of the Kenya Defeat Diabetes Association (KDDA), who disclosed that he had lived with diabetes for 32 years.

“Being diagnosed with diabetes does not mean that you have been handed a death sentence. Through the support of our hospitals and medical personnel at the county, sub-county and community levels, I have been able to manage the condition up to this day,” Ireri said.

He encouraged residents who had not been screened to visit health facilities and establish their status, while urging those diagnosed with the condition to seek treatment and education on how to manage it.

Another diabetes warrior, Simon Wambu, who has lived with the condition for 17 years, said that even though the disease had cost his leg, he has continued managing the ailment and urged the residents to take their health seriously by maintaining proper diets, attending regular medical check-ups, exercising and managing stress.

Wambu also expressed gratitude to Governor Waiguru's administration and healthcare workers for supporting people living with diabetes, urging them to sustain the interventions.

Peter Irungu, County Director of Public Health, has said the correct data can be achieved if residents agree to be screened.

“We can only have real data when residents agree to be screened; for now, we are sensitising residents to take the free screening to also know their health and how to cope with any non-communicable diseases, if at all they are found with,” said Irungu