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Police probe suspected arson plot at a Nakuru school

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 30, 2026
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Police launched investigations into suspected attempted school arson at Moi Primary School, Nakuru. [File]

Police in Nakuru have launched investigations into a suspected attempt to set fire to a girls’ dormitory at Moi Primary School after a five-litre jerrycan containing suspected paraffin was discovered hidden beneath the stairs leading to the dormitory.

The incident was reported in the early hours of Saturday, August 29, after the school’s headteacher alerted police that the container had been found within the school compound.

According to a police incident report, the jerrycan was discovered at around midnight, raising fears that the dormitory could have been targeted for arson while pupils were asleep.

Police officers from Kaptembwo Police Station rushed to the school, located about five kilometres northeast of the station, and recovered the container. The jerrycan was said to be about a quarter full of a  substance suspected to be paraffin. It was found underneath the stairs leading to the girls’ dormitory, according to the report.

Investigators suspect that the container may have been deliberately hidden at the location with the intention of setting the dormitory ablaze. However, police have not established who placed it there or whether an actual attempt to ignite the building had already been made.

The discovery has prompted investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether any pupils may have had access to the fuel or knowledge of its presence.

Police have not arrested any suspects responsible for the arson attempt but say investigations are under way.

The incident comes amid continuing concerns over fire-related incidents in learning institutions, where dormitories can pose significant risks because of the large number of students housed in confined spaces.

 

 

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