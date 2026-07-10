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DCI told to investigate irregularities in recruiting assistant chiefs in Homa Bay

By James Omoro | Jul. 10, 2026
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Human rights defender Evance Oloo  [James Omoro-Standard]

Human rights defenders want the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the alleged irregularities which have marred the recruitment of five assistant chiefs in Homa Bay Sub-county.

The recruitment of the assistant chiefs has raised eyebrows over opaqueness which has forced successful candidates to wait for their appointment letters hopelessly.

The applicants submitted their applications many months ago.

The recruitment process went on normally in accordance with the Public Service Commission (PSC) regulations.

The PSC reportedly concluded its process until successful candidates’ names were submitted to the office of Homa Bay Sub- County Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

The successful candidates were Joshua Ogweno Ogallo  of Nyatago Kachar Sub-location, Anne Ogweno (Rabuor Masawa Sub-location), Onura Ochieng Meshack (Kobwola Kogwang North Sub-location), Amos Onyango Otiego (Kanyango North Sub-location) and Jerry Ochieng Okuthe (Kalanya Kanyango Sub-location).

On July 2, the five candidates were contacted by the Human Resource Officer for Homa Bay Sub-county on phone.

In the conversations, they were congratulated for their success and told to report to the office of Homa Bay Deputy County Commissioner the following day to pick their appointment letters.

Their respective chiefs were also called to appear in the same office and receive their assistant chiefs.

On July 3, the candidates reported to the deputy county commissioner’s office as instructed earlier.

 But they failed to receive the letters on grounds that a stump was missing from the letters. Instead, they were told to go back so that they could receive the letters on July 6.

What is raising concerns among residents is that the candidates have not received their appointment letters as promised.

Human rights defenders led by the Chairman of Interface Community Help Desk Organisation Evance Oloo have petitioned the DCI to investigate irregularities which have marred the recruitment.

They presented a letter to the DCI office at Homa Bay Police Station requesting the DCI to investigate the reasons for withholding the appointment letter.

Oloo indicated that there is suspicion that the recruitment had been marred by political interference.

“There are allegations that the appointment letters have been withheld because an elected political leader made calls that the candidates were not his preferred choices. We are requesting the DCI to investigate this allegation,” Oloo indicated.

He said the allegations violate the constitution and the laws governing the PSC recruitment if they are established to be true.

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Related Topics

Human Rights Defenders Homa Bay Sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations Public Service Commission
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