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Machakos County Government launches a youth empowerment programme

By Victor Nzuma | Apr. 16, 2026
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Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti in action during the pass out of the second cohort of Machakos Youth Service at her Machakos town office on February10, 2026. [Photo: John Muia, Standard]

Machakos County Government on Wednesday launched a youth empowerment programme targeting 3000 youths

Spearheading the launch at Nguluni Salvation Army primary school in Matungulu subcounty, Governor Wavinya Ndeti said the programme would comprise 1000 of both  Bodaboda driving trainees and motor vehicle drivers, plus digital hub trainees.

She said the training would kick off immediately in the local technical institutions.

She called upon the youth to maintain a high standard of discipline during training to positively achieve their goal and better their future.

She said the new program will continue by next year, bringing the total of recruits to 5000, who will better their lives through the initiative.

The Governor, accompanied by her Deputy, Francis Mwangangi, called upon the youth to reject being misused by politicians at the expense of their future welfare.

"I am fully determined through my Government, ready to turn around the lives of youth in the county who never had a chance to pursue further academic studies, "she said.

She said her government was out to offer opportunities to the jobless youth who are part of the county society.

She, however, cautioned the youth to flee goonism. The Governor took issue with the Government for severely punishing Kenyans by hiking fuel prices.

"It was a big shock to Kenyans to hear the news that caught them unaware, leaving them with more questions than answers ", she said, adding that the injury inflicted on Kenyans will not heal for a long time.

 Mr Mwangangi said Kenyans will live to remember a merciless regime that tortured them relentlessly.

The Governor, at the same time, called upon all members of the Kamba community to join other Kenyans in reforming the country's leadership for a better future lifestyle.

She said Kenyans will not rest until they reform their country, which is on the verge of collapse due to poor leadership.

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Related Topics

Machakos County Government Youth Empowerment Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti Matungulu Sub County
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