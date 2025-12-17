×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governors want Treasury to comply with SHA funds agreement

By Bernard Lusigi | Dec. 17, 2025
Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa in Lugari Constituency, where he accused his predecessor and CS Wycliffe Oparanya of dividing people by engaging in active politics. [Benard Lusigi,Standard]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has urged National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to comply with the resolution they passed with President William Ruto to release all the expenses related to wages and deductions by the 3rd of every month, effective January 2026, for implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical cover.

Speaking in Matungu Constituency, the CoG chairperson for Finance and Economic Planning, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, said the executive should release funds on time for full implementation of SHA to ensure all Kenyans have access to quality and affordable health care services.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Council of Governors Devolved Units National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi County Funds
.

Latest Stories

Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Opinion
By Kingwa Kamencu
4 hrs ago
Counties splash Sh1.5b on travel in three months, report reveals
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
Fresh clues after CCTV, autopsy reveal deadly crash killed Jirongo
National
By Standard Team
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Nyambura 4 hrs ago
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved