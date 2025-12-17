Governors want Treasury to comply with SHA funds agreement

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa in Lugari Constituency, where he accused his predecessor and CS Wycliffe Oparanya of dividing people by engaging in active politics. [Benard Lusigi,Standard]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has urged National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to comply with the resolution they passed with President William Ruto to release all the expenses related to wages and deductions by the 3rd of every month, effective January 2026, for implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical cover.

Speaking in Matungu Constituency, the CoG chairperson for Finance and Economic Planning, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, said the executive should release funds on time for full implementation of SHA to ensure all Kenyans have access to quality and affordable health care services.