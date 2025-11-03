Fresh landslide kills two in Elgeyo Marakwet

Locals mill around the scene of a devastating landslide that killed a grandmother and her grandchild at Kibendo village in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday night. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

A fresh landslide has struck Elgeyo Marakwet as the search for missing people enters its third day following Saturday morning’s deadly mudslides.

Authorities say the Sunday evening incident occurred after heavy rainfall in Kibendo village, Keiyo North sub-county.

A grandmother and her grandchild were killed when a mudslide and a huge rock crashed into their home, Acting County Commissioner Julius Maiyo confirmed.

Maiyo said the tragedy happened at around 8:30 pm while the family was having supper in their house on a hilly part of Kibendo village.

According to him, an avalanche of mud and a large boulder, propelled by runoff, hit the home, killing the grandmother and child instantly.

Locals mill around the scene of a devastating landslide that killed a grandmother and her grandchild at Kibendo village in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday night. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

The grandmother’s husband, Benson Chemweno, and another grandchild survived.

“The family heard a scary crumble, and when Chemweno walked outside to establish the strange occurrence, as he scanned the surroundings, the rock fell and crashed into the house and killing the grandmother and child. One of the grandchildren who was in the house was lucky to survive,” Maiyo said.

Maiyo urged residents in landslide-prone areas to move to safer grounds, noting that rains are expected to persist for weeks.

He said residents of Kibendo, Anin, Kapchelal, and Kiptoit villages along the Elgeyo Marakwet hanging valley should evacuate immediately.

“We are asking chiefs to sensitize people to move to safer grounds to avert disasters,” he added.

Chemweno said he screamed for help after the rock crushed the room where his wife and grandchild were taking their evening meal.

He also noted that recent heavy rains had caused cracks in one of the houses within his compound.

“It was around 8 pm, and I went to check on the house, which had been cracked by the rains. While there, I heard loud crumbling and as I tried to establish what was happening, a falling rock hit the house where my wife and grandchildren were,” he narrated.

“I screamed for help, and neighbors rushed into the home to help in the rescue. Unfortunately, my wife and one of the grandchildren had died.”

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said county teams were deployed overnight to support rescue efforts, adding that the surviving grandchild had been treated and discharged.

“There are several landslides recorded across the county, from Keiyo South to Marakwet East. Many roads have been cut off and we are currently working with the national government to open the affected infrastructure and restore transport,” he said.

Twenty-nine people died in Saturday’s mudslides in Murkutwo, Chesongoch, Kabetwa, and Embobut areas, according to a government report released on Sunday evening.

French Embassy in Kenya extended its deepest condolences, stating: "We stand with all those affected during this painful time and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families mourning loved ones and those still searching for missing relatives."