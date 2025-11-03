×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Fresh landslide kills two in Elgeyo Marakwet

By Stephen Rutto | Nov. 3, 2025
Locals mill around the scene of a devastating landslide that killed a grandmother and her grandchild at Kibendo village in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday night. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

A fresh landslide has struck Elgeyo Marakwet as the search for missing people enters its third day following Saturday morning’s deadly mudslides.

Authorities say the Sunday evening incident occurred after heavy rainfall in Kibendo village, Keiyo North sub-county.

A grandmother and her grandchild were killed when a mudslide and a huge rock crashed into their home, Acting County Commissioner Julius Maiyo confirmed.

Maiyo said the tragedy happened at around 8:30 pm while the family was having supper in their house on a hilly part of Kibendo village.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to him, an avalanche of mud and a large boulder, propelled by runoff, hit the home, killing the grandmother and child instantly.

Locals mill around the scene of a devastating landslide that killed a grandmother and her grandchild at Kibendo village in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday night. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

The grandmother’s husband, Benson Chemweno, and another grandchild survived.

“The family heard a scary crumble, and when Chemweno walked outside to establish the strange occurrence, as he scanned the surroundings, the rock fell and crashed into the house and killing the grandmother and child. One of the grandchildren who was in the house was lucky to survive,” Maiyo said.

Maiyo urged residents in landslide-prone areas to move to safer grounds, noting that rains are expected to persist for weeks.

He said residents of Kibendo, Anin, Kapchelal, and Kiptoit villages along the Elgeyo Marakwet hanging valley should evacuate immediately.

“We are asking chiefs to sensitize people to move to safer grounds to avert disasters,” he added.

Chemweno said he screamed for help after the rock crushed the room where his wife and grandchild were taking their evening meal.

He also noted that recent heavy rains had caused cracks in one of the houses within his compound.

“It was around 8 pm, and I went to check on the house, which had been cracked by the rains. While there, I heard loud crumbling and as I tried to establish what was happening, a falling rock hit the house where my wife and grandchildren were,” he narrated.

“I screamed for help, and neighbors rushed into the home to help in the rescue. Unfortunately, my wife and one of the grandchildren had died.”

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said county teams were deployed overnight to support rescue efforts, adding that the surviving grandchild had been treated and discharged.

“There are several landslides recorded across the county, from Keiyo South to Marakwet East. Many roads have been cut off and we are currently working with the national government to open the affected infrastructure and restore transport,” he said.

Twenty-nine people died in Saturday’s mudslides in Murkutwo, Chesongoch, Kabetwa, and Embobut areas, according to a government report released on Sunday evening.

French Embassy in Kenya extended its deepest condolences, stating: "We stand with all those affected during this painful time and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families mourning loved ones and those still searching for missing relatives."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Elgeyo Marakwet Landslide Heavy Rains Heavy Rains in Elgeyo Marakwet Elgeyo Marakwet County Mudslide
.

Latest Stories

African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
Opinion
By Basil Nyama
1 hr ago
Ruto will bag Luo votes if he picks Mama Ida as a running-mate
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved