Government to cover victims' bills as Elgeyo Marakwet mudslide death toll rises

Government to cover hospital, burial costs as Elgeyo Marakwet mudslide death toll rises. [Stephen Rutto]

The government will fully cater for hospital and burial expenses for victims of the Elgeyo Marakwet mudslide tragedy, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has announced.

“All the medical and burial expenses will be met by the government of Kenya. These are the instructions from President William Ruto,” the CS said, adding that all relevant ministries and agencies had been directed to support rescue and relief efforts.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, reiterating Ruku’s remarks, noted that a multi-agency team, including the military, police, National Youth Service, Kenya Red Cross, the National Disaster Operations Centre and MTRH, is leading the search, rescue and evacuation operations from the Eldoret Airstrip, which has been converted into a command centre.

“The military, the police and the National Youth Service and the National Disaster Operations Centre, the Kenya Red Cross and MTRH are undertaking the rescue operation,” Mwaura said, adding that they have distributed hundreds of bags of rice, beans, blankets, mattresses, soap and sanitary towels to the victims.

According to Mwaura, the military has deployed four helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft for the mission.

“They have also provided assorted medical equipment, including stretchers, medical personnel and have deployed the specialized rapid response forces with additional teams on standby.”

Kenya Red Cross North Rift regional manager Oscar Okumu added that drones and other modern equipment were being used due to impassable roads.

“We are using technology to help in the rescue because many roads in the area are still impassable. We have already set up a tracing desk to help in connecting families with their missing loved ones and to support information sharing,” Okumu said.

Neighbouring counties, including West Pokot and Uasin Gishu, have also provided ambulances to support evacuations, according to Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich.

By midday Sunday, the death toll had risen to 22 after one more body was recovered. Four of the 25 victims airlifted to Eldoret remain in critical condition, while 29 people are still missing.

The mudslides and rockfalls struck Muruktwo, Chesongoch, Kabetwa and Embobut areas of Marakwet East on Saturday morning. Residents reported a second mudslide in Kaben village later in the evening, but no casualties were recorded.

Rains that battered Elgeyo Marakwet and neighbouring counties for nearly a week eased on Saturday night, but the extent of destruction continued to be assessed as major roads remained cut off by runoffs, mud and falling rocks.