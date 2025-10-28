×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Man arraigned in court for allegedly defiling minor

By Evans Yegon | Oct. 28, 2025

A middle-aged man was arraigned today, October 27, in Sotik court on charges of defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Askew Kimutai Korir appeared before Sotik Principal Magistrate Tonny Kwambai, facing charges related to the defilement of a Grade 5 student.

The charges state that on various dates between October 19 and October 24, at Kapletundo, he unlawfully took the minor to her house in Kapkoros, Bomet Central, where he defiled her.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Korir is also facing two additional counts, including abduction with the intent to confine her, in violation of Section 258 of the Penal Code, which accuses him of secretly and unlawfully confining the minor.

Additionally, he faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child, contrary to Section 11, subsection 1 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

Korir denied all three charges and was granted a bond of Kshs 400,000 with a similar surety. The case is scheduled for mention on November 13 this year, with a hearing set for February 12, 2026.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Defilement Cases Child Defilement Defilement Victims Defilement Convicts
.

Latest Stories

Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
27 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
27 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 27 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 27 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 27 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 27 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved