Man arraigned in court for allegedly defiling minor

A middle-aged man was arraigned today, October 27, in Sotik court on charges of defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Askew Kimutai Korir appeared before Sotik Principal Magistrate Tonny Kwambai, facing charges related to the defilement of a Grade 5 student.

The charges state that on various dates between October 19 and October 24, at Kapletundo, he unlawfully took the minor to her house in Kapkoros, Bomet Central, where he defiled her.

Korir is also facing two additional counts, including abduction with the intent to confine her, in violation of Section 258 of the Penal Code, which accuses him of secretly and unlawfully confining the minor.

Additionally, he faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child, contrary to Section 11, subsection 1 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

Korir denied all three charges and was granted a bond of Kshs 400,000 with a similar surety. The case is scheduled for mention on November 13 this year, with a hearing set for February 12, 2026.