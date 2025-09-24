Frontier Counties call on residents to support construction of IsioloMandera road

Isiolo-Mandera road. [File, Standard]

Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC) has called on residents living along the Isiolo-Mandera road, which is under construction to give the project their support.

The council, that brings together 10 Counties from northern Kenya that had historically been left out of development by both the British colonial rule and successive Kenyan government said the landmark construction of the 764km road would unlock the potential of the vast but sparsely populated region, thereby enable it to ‘catch-up’ with the rest of the country.

FCDC is a platform comprising the counties of Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Turkana, Samburu, Wajir, and West Pokot that was formalised by the Frontier Counties Development Council Act, 2019.

The region covers nearly 63 per cent of the country’s total land area with an estimated population of about 10 million people but lags behind in all spheres of development.

In a presentation titled; From isolation to connection: Communities (should) join hands with Government to unlock new opportunities in northern Kenya’, FCDC Communication advisor Mohamed Ahmed said support of the local communities was of paramount importance for the timely completion of the project and at the same time reaping the maximum from benefits that come with such development.

However, the project’s success, said the council, depends not only on physical infrastructure, but also on community trust, inclusion, and ownership.

“Roads alone do not transform societies—people do,” said Mr Ahmed, adding “by engaging local communities, resolving disputes, and ensuring accountability, frontier counties are laying the foundation for long-term success.”.

Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project (HoAGDP) , is partly a World Bank–funded initiative aimed at transforming connectivity and trade in northern Kenya, whose construction is underway, said FCDC requires strong support from residents of frontier counties living along the road corridor.

The Sh83.7 billion project, done in phases by Chinese firms including China State Construction Engineering Corporation will upgrade the 764 km of road to bitumen standard, install fiber optic cables, construct social amenities including roadside markets, schools, veterinary posts, and milk coolers.

Once complete, the Isiolo–Mandera Road will connect Meru, Isiolo, Garissa Wajir, and Mandera counties—reducing travel times, boosting trade, and improving access to education, healthcare and other vital services.

FCDC has been central to ensuring affected communities are consulted and included in decision-making, transforming the road from a government-led project into a community-owned development.

It noted that as the corridor cuts across contested boundaries and shared resources, stakeholders, including FCDC have to play their role in mediating disputes and preventing conflict.

‘‘There is a need to work with partners to address risks such as gender-based violence, which can increase during large-scale infrastructure projects,’’ FCDC Stated.

‘‘Through participatory monitoring and citizen feedback mechanisms, the council ensures that investments respond to real community needs while preventing waste and mismanagement,’’. Said Ahmed.

He said stakeholder engagement meetings across the region provide platforms to address concerns and resolve issues.

The HoAGDP is one of six flagship projects under the North and North Eastern Development Initiative (NEDI). Implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in partnership with the FCDC, the project combines technical expertise with local legitimacy.

“The real measure of success will be whether this road unites people, protects the vulnerable, and builds lasting trust,” Ahmed said, adding. “With the support of frontier counties (residents), this project can unlock a new era of opportunity for northern Kenya.”