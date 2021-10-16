Family pays tribute to businessman found dead in park
COUNTIES
By Kennedy Gachuhi
| October 16th 2021
The family of Nakuru businessman Joseph Mahinda paid glowing tribute to his son, Daniel Mwangi, who was found dead at Lake Nakuru National Park on Saturday.
This was the first time the family spoke in public about Mwangi, after he was found dead in his car under unclear circumstances.
Mwangi was the General Manager of Farmers World Limited, a family-owned agrochemicals retail chain with branches in Nakuru, Nairobi and Kiambu. The family also owns high-rise buildings in Nakuru and a hotel in Nairobi.
KEEP READING
Two brothers, Nakuru county administration face off over prime property
Autopsy fails to reveal what killed Nakuru businessman’s son
Probe begins on death of businessman in Lake Nakuru National Park
Mahinda was overwhelmed by emotions as he eulogised his son, who he described as special and loving.
“He was and still remains a special child to me, not only because he was my only son, but because of how much he loved others,” said Mahinda at the burial on Thursday.
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui condoled with the family, while lauding them for their contribution in the growth of Nakuru town.
“Mwangi’s death is a blow not only to the county, but the business and sports fraternity. We are proud of this family for the great change they have brought into the lives of residents,” Kinyanjui said in a message read by chairman of Nakuru County Public Service Board, Charles Kimiri.
RELATED VIDEOS
Tussle over the ownership of land in Ngongogeri, Nakuru threatening peace amongst disputing parties
A total of 24 unclaimed bodies to be buried in Nakuru upon expiry of a 21-day-period
Residents of Nakuru to wait longer before they can enjoy water supply from the Itare dam project
Liberators of yesterday have ganged up with oppressorsThere is democracy in elections and democracy in governance and distribution. This is easily the greatest of all democratic failures.
Kenya must up her game after Somalia maritime dispute lossSomalia has the longest coastline in Africa and has no basis squeezing into Kenya’s meagre waters.
MOST READ
Former MP John Serut battling cancer, daughter seeks aid to offset Sh20m bill
COUNTIES
By Jael Mboga
- How suspected child killer Masten Wanjala easily left police station
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina
- Men, here are the natural foods to increase your ‘stamina’
MEN
- Independent candidate beats UDA and Wiper candidates to Nguu/Masumba Ward seat
EASTERN
- Suspected child killer Masten Wanjala is dead
NATIONAL
- Lawyer Evans Monari amuses mourners at funeral with tribute to himself
NATIONAL