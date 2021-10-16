Family pays tribute to businessman found dead in park

Daniel Mwangi’s mother, Florence Ngina (centre) at the burial. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

The family of Nakuru businessman Joseph Mahinda paid glowing tribute to his son, Daniel Mwangi, who was found dead at Lake Nakuru National Park on Saturday.

This was the first time the family spoke in public about Mwangi, after he was found dead in his car under unclear circumstances.

Businessman Daniel Mwangi was found dead in his car. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

Mwangi was the General Manager of Farmers World Limited, a family-owned agrochemicals retail chain with branches in Nakuru, Nairobi and Kiambu. The family also owns high-rise buildings in Nakuru and a hotel in Nairobi.

Mahinda was overwhelmed by emotions as he eulogised his son, who he described as special and loving.

“He was and still remains a special child to me, not only because he was my only son, but because of how much he loved others,” said Mahinda at the burial on Thursday. Daniel Mwangi was the General Manager of Farmers World Limited. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui condoled with the family, while lauding them for their contribution in the growth of Nakuru town.

“Mwangi’s death is a blow not only to the county, but the business and sports fraternity. We are proud of this family for the great change they have brought into the lives of residents,” Kinyanjui said in a message read by chairman of Nakuru County Public Service Board, Charles Kimiri.

Share this story