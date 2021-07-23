Court orders release of mace and vehicle to Nyandarua speaker

Embattled Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome addressing the press through the fence after he was denied access to the assembly on May 25, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The High Court has ordered Nyandarua County Assembly Deputy Speaker Zachary Mwangi to return the mace that has been missing since April, this year.

Justice Hilary Chemitei, sitting in Nakuru, further ordered Mr Mwangi to avail the official vehicle to Speaker Ndegwa Wahome.

The mace and the vehicle should be handed over to either Mr Wahome or County Assembly Clerk Gideon Mukiri, the court ruled.



The court also directed the Administration Police Commander Critical Infrastructure Unit (CIPU) in the county and the area county commissioner to ensure that the assembly gates are opened forthwith.

Justice Chemitei ruled that access to the assembly should be unconditional to Wahome and any other staff member.



The judge issued the orders following Wahome's reinstatement as Speaker in April, which was being frustrated by his deputy and other officials at the County Assembly.

Wahome had moved to court seeking orders against Mwangi, the assembly Majority Leader Edinald Wambugu, assembly Clerk Elizabeth Wanjiku, County Administration Police Commander John Dube and County Commissioner Benson Leparmorjjo.

He wanted them cited for contempt of court orders issued on April 29.



The five allegedly went against the orders when they closed the gates to the County Assembly and stopped Wahome from accessing his office without any lawful basis.



Wahome complained to the OCS, Olkalou Police Station, but was informed the gates had been closed by officers from the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit as directed by Mr Dube.



Wahome said his deputy had refused to surrender the mace and the speaker’s vehicle.

The deputy speaker, in reply to the suit, admitted he was aware of the orders allowing the speaker back to the assembly and said the same was duly respected. Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

He, however, the clerk received a fresh impeachment motion on April 30, 2021, and the same was duly served on Wahome.



He said the orders sought by Wahome were no longer tenable, having been successfully impeached on May 8 when 31 out of 38 ward representatives voted in support of the impeachment motion.



Justice Chemitei said the deputy speaker was in breach of the orders of the court issued on April 29. The five were found to be in contempt of court orders.

