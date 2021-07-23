× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court orders release of mace and vehicle to Nyandarua speaker

COUNTIES
By Julius Chepkwony | July 23rd 2021

Embattled Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome addressing the press through the fence after he was denied access to the assembly on May 25, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The High Court has ordered Nyandarua County Assembly Deputy Speaker Zachary Mwangi to return the mace that has been missing since April, this year.

Justice Hilary Chemitei, sitting in Nakuru, further ordered Mr Mwangi to avail the official vehicle to Speaker Ndegwa Wahome.

The mace and the vehicle should be handed over to either Mr Wahome or County Assembly Clerk Gideon Mukiri, the court ruled.

The court also directed the Administration Police Commander Critical Infrastructure Unit (CIPU) in the county and the area county commissioner to ensure that the assembly gates are opened forthwith.

Justice Chemitei ruled that access to the assembly should be unconditional to Wahome and any other staff member.

The judge issued the orders following Wahome's reinstatement as Speaker in April, which was being frustrated by his deputy and other officials at the County Assembly.

KEEP READING

 MCAs in court over degree requirement

 New Rurii Ward MCA sworn in amid wrangles

 Chaos at Nyandarua Assembly as Speaker Wahome is locked out

 Kimunya and Kimemia fight over trees project

Embattled Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome was denied access to the assembly on May 25, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Wahome had moved to court seeking orders against Mwangi, the assembly Majority Leader Edinald Wambugu, assembly Clerk Elizabeth Wanjiku, County Administration Police Commander John Dube and County Commissioner Benson Leparmorjjo.

He wanted them cited for contempt of court orders issued on April 29.

The five allegedly went against the orders when they closed the gates to the County Assembly and stopped Wahome from accessing his office without any lawful basis.

Wahome complained to the OCS, Olkalou Police Station, but was informed the gates had been closed by officers from the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit as directed by Mr Dube.

Wahome said his deputy had refused to surrender the mace and the speaker’s vehicle.

The deputy speaker, in reply to the suit, admitted he was aware of the orders allowing the speaker back to the assembly and said the same was duly respected.

Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

He, however, the clerk received a fresh impeachment motion on April 30, 2021, and the same was duly served on Wahome.

He said the orders sought by Wahome were no longer tenable, having been successfully impeached on May 8 when 31 out of 38 ward representatives voted in support of the impeachment motion.

Justice Chemitei said the deputy speaker was in breach of the orders of the court issued on April 29. The five were found to be in contempt of court orders. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Deputy President William Ruto’s pilot charged for assaulting woman police officer

Inspector General orders arrest of Pilot over assault

Eight year old girl defiled then beheaded in Nyandarua County

Share this story
Olympics: With more LGBTQ athletes than ever, Games put focus on Japan
More than 160 openly lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer athletes are due to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, making this year's Game
Olympics: Guinea reverses decision to pull out of Tokyo Games over COVID fears
Guinea's five athletes will participate in the Tokyo Olympics after all, a statement from the West African nation's sport ministry said on Thursday, r

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uhuru’s surprise gift to humble Gatundu North family after chance meeting

By Brian Okoth | 51 minutes ago

Uhuru’s surprise gift to humble Gatundu North family after chance meeting
Mounted crime: From bodabodas they take their victims by surprise

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh | 2 hours ago

Mounted crime: From bodabodas they take their victims by surprise
Milimo case: Two missing boys were strangled

By Hudson Gumbihi | 2 hours ago

Milimo case: Two missing boys were strangled
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua arrested

By Standard Team | 5 hours ago

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua arrested

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC