To heal country's wounds, we must trade tribal loyalty with integrity

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has attracted criticism for making remarks in his native language that seemed to celebrate the death of Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

If new nations can be created, new tribes can be made too. If we are to cure the disease of tribalism, we must birth a new kind of tribe — a moral tribe. A tribe not bound by bloodlines but by values; not inherited by birth but adopted by belief. A tribe where belonging is not determined by the language you speak or the region you come from, but by the character you keep.

Time has come to rebuild not only our roads and bridges, but our souls — to reconstruct the inner highways of honesty, humility and hope. The Integrity Tribe would bind us together by shared moral fibre, not ethnic ties. Its passport would be character; its constitution, conscience.