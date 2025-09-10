Let's allow Odhiambo to lead LSK the way she deems best

For days on end, everyone who believes they must hold an opinion about her has stopped at nothing to make it known. At the heart of the heat is her acceptance of an appointment to the task force for compensation of victims of protests and riots.

While everyone has a right to their opinion, Faith Odhiambo’s voice and judgment have been drowned out. She has been reduced to a spectator in a matter that touches on her name, her reputation and leadership.

When Ms Odhiambo took lead as the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) chairperson, she was received as a breath of fresh air. Bold, revolutionary and uncompromising where the Constitution and rule of law were concerned, she stepped on many toes even as she won the hearts of many.

Each time she lent her voice to matters affecting wananchi, she came across as that rare leader who combined principle with action. She became the face of government accountability, especially during last year’s Finance Bill protests.

This is why the protests over her acceptance of the appointment can be understood. For most, it feels like she is choosing to sit at a table already tainted, going against everything she has stood for since taking up the lead at LSK. Her presence at the table, they fear, could ultimately mute both her voice and that of the institution she leads.

But leadership isn’t linear. It calls for judgment, compromise and the courage to make difficult choices. And if we are to examine Odhiambo’s decision wholesomely, it is not hard to see why she joined the task force.

Faith has been the consistent defender of victims of last year’s unrest. She stepped up to coordinate legal aid for those arrested, held countless press briefings to call out government excesses, and stood firmly with families of victims. From this perspective, her joining the task force is but a continuation of that commitment. Her decision is about following through to ensure victims do not just get words of solidarity or empty promises but actual redress even if only in the form of compensation.

Her critics argue that, as head of the legal fraternity, her decision presents conflict of interest. They believe that LSK, by nature, should remain independent and not lend legitimacy to government processes. While this argument is valid, it is not absolute.

Conflict of interest is a concept largely based on context. Take the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) for instance. The law requires the LSK to nominate two of its members to sit in the JSC, a central organ of the State.

We have professional bodies represented in different government committees and task forces not as a compromise but to ensure professional voices safeguard accountability from within. Should we then demand their withdrawal on the same grounds?

Ultimately, this is a real test in leadership. This is where we get to see if one can enter contested spaces and come out untainted with their integrity intact. Odhiambo has earned her place as a professional and a woman of principle. She deserves the benefit of the doubt.

We must allow her to make decisions that sit well with her conscience, her profession and her mandate as LSK chair. We cannot preempt failure even before the process has begun. We must trust her to know what is the right thing to do in the circumstances. If she fails, we learn, if she succeeds, still, we learn.

As citizens, we must learn to trust our leaders. We cannot keep on shooting down every attempt to move forward. Victims of State violence have continued to languish without justice despite countless initiatives and years of promises. This task force offers a structured attempt at redress. Why not give it a chance?

We may not all agree with Odhiambo’s decision but the truth is, many of us, put in her shoes, might have arrived at the same. Rather than condemn her prematurely, let us allow her to follow her convictions. The burden is hers to carry. The least we can do is let her lead in the way she deems best. In the end, history, not today's noise, will judge her.

Ms Wekesa is a development communication consultant.