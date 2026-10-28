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Serena Beach Resort Spa feted by TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award

By Philip Mwakio | Oct. 28, 2026
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Jahazi Grill wins the 2026 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award. [Courtesy, Jahazi Grill]

Serena Beach Resort & Spa has received the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2026, recognising its Jahazi Grill Restaurant.

TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel guidance platform that has millions of travellers planning, booking and experiencing travel trips.

Serena's Jahazi Grill serves as a premium beachfront seafood and grill restaurant located within the hotel and comes in the iconic Arabia-Swahili dhow-shaped design, offering a panoramic view of the Indian Ocean.

''We are delighted to announce that Jahazi Grill Restaurant at Serena Beach Resort & Spa has been recognised with the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, a testament to the restaurant’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest service,'' a statement from the hotel stated.

It went on to state that the recognition reflects the consistent dedication of the hotel's culinary and service teams, who continue to create memorable dining experiences through outstanding food quality, warm hospitality, and attention to detail.

"The award is particularly meaningful, as it is based on genuine feedback and reviews from guests who have experienced Jahazi Grill firsthand," General Manager Alphaxad Njoroge said.

He said that they are honoured by this recognition from TripAdvisor and grateful to our guests for their continued trust and support.

''This award is a reflection of the passion, creativity, and commitment demonstrated by our team every day. ''At Jahazi Grill, we strive not only to meet guest expectations but also to consistently exceed them,'' the GM said.

He stated further that the recognition comes at an exciting time for the restaurant, following the recent launch of an innovative new menu featuring fresh culinary creations inspired by both local flavours and international cuisine.

"We are particularly excited to invite our guests, residents, and visitors to experience our newly launched menu. Our chefs have crafted a range of exciting dishes that celebrate quality ingredients, creativity, and the unique coastal dining experience that Jahazi Grill is renowned for," added Chege.

He said that Serena Beach Resort & Spa extends its appreciation to all guests, partners, chefs, and team members who have contributed to this achievement and looks forward to welcoming diners to discover the award-winning experience and new culinary offerings at Jahazi Grill.

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Related Topics

Serena Beach Resort Jahazi Grill Restaurant TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award 2026 Mombasa Dining
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