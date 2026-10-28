Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Firm stopped from attaching assets over Sh74m debt

By Joackim Bwana | Oct. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The High Court has declined to allow Mombasa Cement’s application to freeze bank accounts and attach its customer’s assets over a disputed Sh73.7 million debt from supplied clinker.

Mombasa Cement sought orders of preservation, freezing, security, disclosure and attachment of Broad Contractors Company Limited before judgment over Sh73,756,431 debt from cement and other construction materials supplied on credit.

The Cement Sister Company Corrugated Sheet Limited has also sought similar orders before another court seeking to attach the assets of Broad Contractors.

The cement producers expressed fears that Broad Contractors would receive payments from various projects that it is carrying out and direct the funds towards payment of its other obligations before they can obtain effective judgment and enforcement.

However, Justice Letizia Wachira said mere indebtedness, financial difficulty, or a fear that Broad Contractors may not pay is generally not sufficient ground to grant attachment before a judgment. The judge said there must be clear evidence of the mischief contemplated under Order 39 Rule 5.

“My finding, therefore, is that the Plaintiff (Mombasa Cement) has not provided sufficient grounds as required under Order 39 Rule 5 of the Civil Procedure Rules for the issuance of the orders sought in the present application,” said Justice Wachira.

The judge said there is no indication why Mombasa Cement would think that Broad Contractors would direct the payments to other obligations. She said the existence of receivables does not demonstrate an intention by Broad Contractors to dissipate assets to frustrate a decree that may be issued against it.

Mombasa Cement Assistant Head of Sales and Marketing Farhad Sameja said the debt was due.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mombasa Cement Justice Letizia Wachira
.

Latest Stories

Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
30 mins ago
Release abducted Tanzanian, Amnesty International tells state
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Why Opposition should just settle on Sifuna as flag bearer
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
By Prestone Murunga 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
By Clinton Ambujo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved